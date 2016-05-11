Shea Lewis | Website Designer
designsupply.io | App + Web Design

Hackster Website Design

Shea Lewis | Website Designer
designsupply.io | App + Web Design
Shea Lewis | Website Designer for designsupply.io | App + Web Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Hackster Website Design clean app ux ui web design website homepage illustration robots tech application
Hackster Website Design clean app ux ui web design website homepage illustration robots tech application
Download color palette
  1. artboard_24.png
  2. Bitmap.png

Had a blast working on this project. Hackster is a site that facilitates DIY hacks for anyone at any skill level. This is a redesign of their current homepage. Looking forward to these updates being integrated!

---
Looking for help on your next project? I would love to hop on a call with you and discuss it! We design Mobile and Desktop App, Websites, and all your digital design needs. Check us out at designsupply.io

Email us at hello@designsupply.io

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2016
designsupply.io | App + Web Design
designsupply.io | App + Web Design
We build websites + landing pages for your business.
Hire Us

More by designsupply.io | App + Web Design

View profile
    • Like