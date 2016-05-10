Hema Shankar

Music Player - Daily ui #Day09

Music Player - Daily ui #Day09 web pink design ux music player ui music musicplayer day09 dailyui
My Day 09 challenge of Daily ui is a Music Player. Thought of bringing up the concept with my recent addiction, an ARR musical

Posted on May 10, 2016
