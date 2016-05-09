Theresa Grieben

Beer Bottle Label – Marine Life (Detail 2)

Theresa Grieben
Theresa Grieben
  • Save
Beer Bottle Label – Marine Life (Detail 2) hand drawing maritime drawing bottle label design line drawing illustration
Download color palette

This is another detail from my recent beer bottle label I designed for the Belfast-based label Brewbot. The maritime theme refers to Brown Porter beer, which used to be popular with dock workers and fishermen. I had lots of fun illustrating the large octopus!

Theresa Grieben
Theresa Grieben

More by Theresa Grieben

View profile
    • Like