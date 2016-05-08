Alexandra Walker

Hot Diggity

Alexandra Walker
Alexandra Walker
Hire Me
  • Save
Hot Diggity 1993 napkin national logo identity gourmet fresh menu branding corn dogs
Download color palette

Napkin idea for Hot Diggity's gourmet corn dog restaurant

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2016
Alexandra Walker
Alexandra Walker
multidisciplinary designer in sunny Los Angeles ✺
Hire Me

More by Alexandra Walker

View profile
    • Like