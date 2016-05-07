Takashi Wickes

Animated Poyo Logo

Animated Poyo Logo poyo pollo animation character gif loading chicken
Character animation that I made for the loading screen of an iOS I am developing called Poyo, an anonymous polling app.

Check out the repo: https://github.com/poyo-a-polling-app/poyo-dev

Posted on May 7, 2016
