Octacontagons

Get the DIY kit here: https://www.etsy.com/listing/914776695/3d-geodesic-sphere-kit-diy-do-it
I found a raster image of a triangle pattern that I think came from some a 70's textbook and I drew vector paths over with Adobe Illustrator and had it laser cut. Turns out it makes an 80-sided geodesic sphere called an Octacontagon. I used 3 mm corrugated cardboard for these because it’s good at being cut or scored. I achieved that by using two different intensities of laser power on a big, red, Chinese Laser Cutter at Metrix Create:Space.