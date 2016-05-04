Daniel Beere

Style Guide 1.0 — Process

Daniel Beere
Daniel Beere
  • Save
Style Guide 1.0 — Process process shyp merge review pr commit branch repo github guide style circleci
Style Guide 1.0 — Process process shyp merge review pr commit branch repo github guide style circleci
Style Guide 1.0 — Process process shyp merge review pr commit branch repo github guide style circleci
Style Guide 1.0 — Process process shyp merge review pr commit branch repo github guide style circleci
Style Guide 1.0 — Process process shyp merge review pr commit branch repo github guide style circleci
Style Guide 1.0 — Process process shyp merge review pr commit branch repo github guide style circleci
Download color palette
  1. style-guide-merged.png
  2. circle-style-guide-process-5.png
  3. circle-style-guide-process-4.png
  4. circle-style-guide-process-1.png
  5. circle-style-guide-process-3.png
  6. circle-style-guide-process-2.png

Inspired by managing styles guides at Shyp, we merged a v1.0 of our own.

We created a repo to house our style guide and commit updates to. The README describes our process around managing it and, similar to @Shyp, involves creating a new branch, commit, and opening a PR to review before merging, and updating.

Somethings that worked well: referencing font and color variable names in the style guide, describing usage of some UI elements, and naming elements close to how they would be named in the codebase.

Attachments

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2016
Daniel Beere
Daniel Beere
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Daniel Beere

View profile
    • Like