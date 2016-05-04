Style Guide 1.0 — Process

Trending designs to inspire you
Inspired by managing styles guides at Shyp, we merged a v1.0 of our own.
We created a repo to house our style guide and commit updates to. The README describes our process around managing it and, similar to @Shyp, involves creating a new branch, commit, and opening a PR to review before merging, and updating.
Somethings that worked well: referencing font and color variable names in the style guide, describing usage of some UI elements, and naming elements close to how they would be named in the codebase.
