Tyler Corbett

Portfolio Panic! Logo Version 2

Tyler Corbett
Tyler Corbett
  • Save
Portfolio Panic! Logo Version 2 redux card game portfolio panic! portfolio panic! tcg trading card game logo
Download color palette

While fixing the original version, I came up with this layout for the logo. Which one do you all like better? Both have their pros and cons to me, and I'm not quite sure which one is stronger.

Logoredux dribbble1
Rebound of
Portfolio Panic! Logo Redux
By Tyler Corbett
View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2011
Tyler Corbett
Tyler Corbett
Interactive Designer

More by Tyler Corbett

View profile
    • Like