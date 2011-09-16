Tyler Corbett

Portfolio Panic! Logo Redux

Portfolio Panic! Logo Redux
Wasn't happy with how the original logo turned out, so I decided to rework it a bit. Added in a few things, fixed the coloring, and made the tagline a bit more visible.

Portfolio Panic! TCG Logo
Posted on Sep 16, 2011
Interactive Designer

