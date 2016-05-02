Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohamed Chahin

#004 Charmander

Mohamed Chahin
Mohamed Chahin
  • Save
#004 Charmander charmander minimalistic assets isometric blender gaming game animation 3d pokemon
Download color palette

Tried the fire in blender for the first time
I dont really like how it ended up :/
hopefully the next one will turn out better

Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/36817183/Pokemon-1st-generation-starters-(How-it-all-started)

Mohamed Chahin
Mohamed Chahin

More by Mohamed Chahin

View profile
    • Like