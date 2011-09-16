Jonathan Moore

I can't take credit for this design collaboration with Meg Lewis for Style Hatch, but I did bring it to life. I had a blast changing up roles just building out (HTML/CSS/JS) someone else's work. Here are the two demos of Juuvy...

Juuvy
Juuvy York

Make sure you check out both on an iPhone or iPad if you have one handy.

