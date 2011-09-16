Aaron Harlow

CMS Interface

CMS Interface cms interface drupal admin user interface
Initial mock-up of the interface redesign for the Content Management System we provide all of our web clients. It's our own creation built on drupal (with several custom modules) and has many flexible features so we can easily taylor it for each client.

Posted on Sep 16, 2011
