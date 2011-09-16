Aaron Harlow

Pitman Photography Web

Aaron Harlow
Aaron Harlow
  • Save
Pitman Photography Web website design web texture light navigation nav photography
Download color palette

Sneak peak of a new website for a dear friend nearing the end of production. Excited about this one.

The "gallery" section of the site is iPad friendly so potential clients can browse the site with ease during consultations.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2011
Aaron Harlow
Aaron Harlow

More by Aaron Harlow

View profile
    • Like