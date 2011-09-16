Keiran Flanigan

SC Logomark v2 stamp stone surf cross tungsten liberator logo
Version 2 of the logomark for Stone Crandall Photography, with a bit of a change in direction.

Rebound of
SC Logomark - WIP
By Keiran Flanigan
Posted on Sep 16, 2011
