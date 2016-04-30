Egg!!! - product web design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Egg!!!
My first product design..fun project....
Don’t forget to view 2x & the attachment.
Press ‘L’ button if you like and love it.
special tnX to @Gulam Sulaman Choudhury for help ... :)
Thank You...