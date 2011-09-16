Brekk Bockrath

Postmaster Penguin Pilot in Purple pencil postmaster penguin pilot sketch
I'm not sure whether I like this shaded version more than the last one, but I thought I might post it anyway. Thoughts?

Rebound of
Postmaster Penguin Pilot
By Brekk Bockrath
Posted on Sep 16, 2011
