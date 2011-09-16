Newsletter Signup - Footer

Erin Nolan

Had fun designing this input box for the slate grey footer, I added a little lip of highlight to the bottom edge to make it look more inset. Used a free Google web font: Ubuntu very versatile with 4 weights and italics.

Posted on Sep 16, 2011
