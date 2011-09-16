Mike Beecham

Audioclassique

Mike Beecham
Mike Beecham
  • Save
Audioclassique retro hi-fi stereo icon classic audio red orange yellow metal wood dial tuner
Download color palette

Spent a little while on this today and really pleased with the outcome. It's a retro hi-fi icon at 512px. All the detail is in there I think. Thanks!

@Colin D Prichard - I took your advice on the background colour. Thanks!!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2011
Mike Beecham
Mike Beecham

More by Mike Beecham

View profile
    • Like