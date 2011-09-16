Jim LePage

Word: James

Word: James bible bible design new testament james
From my "Word: James" Bible design. Inspired by the style of the amazing Pope Saint Victor.

Full version and writeup about the design here.

Posted on Sep 16, 2011
