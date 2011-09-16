Colin D. Pritchard

Redesign/Play

Colin D. Pritchard
Colin D. Pritchard
  • Save
Redesign/Play texture grunge colindpritchard web design bokeh
Download color palette

Messing around with ideas for a site redesign. WIP. Would love your feedback! :)

Attribution:
• Bokeh photo by regularjane - http://regularjane.deviantart.com/art/Grungy-Bokeh-Pack-137320064
• Textures from Bittbox - http://www.bittbox.com/freebies/free-high-res-photoshop-brushes-grungy-texture

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2011
Colin D. Pritchard
Colin D. Pritchard

More by Colin D. Pritchard

View profile
    • Like