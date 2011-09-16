Ricardo Henriques

Scoop Creative Logo

Ricardo Henriques
Ricardo Henriques
  • Save
Scoop Creative Logo logo illustration
Download color palette

A logo I have been working on. Early days, but I think tit's going in the right direction. I think the spoon still needs more shine and reflection?

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2011
Ricardo Henriques
Ricardo Henriques

More by Ricardo Henriques

View profile
    • Like