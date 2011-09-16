Aldrich Tan

"squared" - just for fun

Aldrich Tan
Aldrich Tan
  • Save
"squared" - just for fun 8bit square random logo maze eyesore
Download color palette

just poking some quick fun at a random idea.. :)

confuses the hell out of my eyes. but could that be the fun of it? haha.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2011
Aldrich Tan
Aldrich Tan

More by Aldrich Tan

View profile
    • Like