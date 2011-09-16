Matt Shackleford

Formulating the logo for Summerfest 2012

Matt Shackleford
Matt Shackleford
  • Save
Formulating the logo for Summerfest 2012 summerfest sf 2012 logo design vintage sailor
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2011
Matt Shackleford
Matt Shackleford

More by Matt Shackleford

View profile
    • Like