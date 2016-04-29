Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adam Darowski
Dribbble

Infinite Bucket List

Adam Darowski
Dribbble
Adam Darowski for Dribbble
  • Save
Infinite Bucket List buckets projects scrolling dribbble
Download color palette

Projects and Buckets now have an updated (and probably familiar at this point) interface. A user's project list was given a similar treatment.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2016
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like