Burcu Dayanıklı

Character Design for Blindfood App

Burcu Dayanıklı
Burcu Dayanıklı
  • Save
Character Design for Blindfood App female illustration iphone app food death character design mouse
Download color palette

One of the female characters for the project we're working on nowadays. She adores asian food and dancing. Haven't named her yet, any deadly ideas?

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2011
Burcu Dayanıklı
Burcu Dayanıklı

More by Burcu Dayanıklı

View profile
    • Like