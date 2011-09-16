Mobile version of public website

Jamie Neely

I'm piloting a slightly more grown-up typographic direction for Typecast, in the spirit of 'mobile first'. I'm pretty sure it will make more sense for us to switch to a more standard email input pattern for iOS etc... but I'd really like it to look something like this if possible :)

Posted on Sep 16, 2011
