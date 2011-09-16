Gert van Duinen

Arcana Extended

Arcana Extended arcana logotype brandmark music progressive trance logo designer logotype design typography custom type design identity designer icon designer symbol designer iconographer iconography
Preview of the finalization stage of the new logo for UK based Arcana Music.

Check out a few great tracks, including the uplifting 'New Eden EP' from this producer here: http://goo.gl/4yFGl

Tranquillity is becoming one of my all-time favorites though.

