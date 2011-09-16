Den Brooks

"H" Project

"H" Project brooks light phone stuff keys money mouse pen tools
Hi there guys!
Miss me? ))
I miss you to )
Long time no post. Was in long trip to Asia, then back.. Alot of impressions. But alot of work waiting for me here. So now figure out all this things i can start to dribbling again )Yey!

This project which i am really working on right now. I almost finished, but it not released yet, so its just a kinda tizer ;) I hope it will be released soon and i can show you a whole thing!

Posted on Sep 16, 2011
