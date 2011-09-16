Anne-Davnes Elser

Dayna Brandon Monogram

Dayna Brandon Monogram pencil sketch calligraphy graphite vine leaves monogram
New Calligraphic sketch for a monogram. This mark is begging for symmetry - I plan on curving the elements to the left of the B inward, pointing to the center of everything. And she loves this!

Posted on Sep 16, 2011
