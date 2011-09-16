Máximo Gavete

Super CinExin 8

Super CinExin 8 poster texture orange blue print test cinexin
Tests for a retro poster

"The Cinexin" was a small battery-operated projector. A toy from my childhood. This is the 1983 model.

Posted on Sep 16, 2011
