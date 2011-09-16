Peter Coles

Logo mark process

Peter Coles
Peter Coles
  • Save
Logo mark process goudy proxima
Download color palette

Interesting one this. The logo mark(s) are generated using Alchemy - providing a totally random set of variables. The layout however is set using a pretty brutal golden-ration grid derived from intersecting circles.

Geometric-core!!!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2011
Peter Coles
Peter Coles

More by Peter Coles

View profile
    • Like