Simon Hume

CMS Mockup for Football Client

Simon Hume
Simon Hume
  • Save
CMS Mockup for Football Client cms interface
Download color palette

I'm starting to flesh out a custom designing CMS for a newly promoted side into the English Premier League. This tool feeds up content straight in the Facebook apps and Membership websites I've also put together for the same client. My first shot, so go easy!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2011
Simon Hume
Simon Hume
Like