MadeByStudioJQ

Cut&Paste: Posters

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Hire Me
  • Save
Cut&Paste: Posters poster freelance design typography creative print texture type layout color
Download color palette

Cut&Paste: Posters coming soon!

Check out the complete series on Behance

I've finally got round to setting up a Studio­–JQ account on Instagram, so please do give us a follow for daily inspiration and WIP's.
Studio­–JQ on Instagram

Follow Studio­–JQ
Behance | Twitter | Pinterest | Facebook
All Works Copyright © 2016 Studio­–JQ.

Cut paste v01 still 2x
Rebound of
Cut&Paste: Is Alive!
By MadeByStudioJQ
View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2016
MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
Hire Me

More by MadeByStudioJQ

View profile
    • Like