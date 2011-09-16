musho

InfoGfx / Output

musho
musho
  • Save
InfoGfx / Output info stats chart pie numbers
Download color palette

Test link is here: http://shoutflow.com/
Or try to scan the QR at the corner :-)

5f94ff029e9708e45fc7e5e64a1e6ec1
Rebound of
New InfoGfx
By musho
View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2011
musho
musho
Throwing Pixels Around

More by musho

View profile
    • Like