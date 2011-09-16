Wrapp spinner (animated)

This is the hypnotic spinner you watch while Wrapp loads its content. As part of the branding concept, it uses a folded ribbon in the shape of a "W".

This particular box is going to be added in the 1.0.1 update of Wrapp when loading payment pages. In most other cases, the spinner sits directly of the light gray paper background.

The background of the spinner is a subtle linen pattern to emphasize the idea of a peek-hole. The use of linen as the bottom layer of the UI has been the norm until Notification Center, which cover the UI instead, but that's another topic…

(The gif unfortunately plays much slower than it's supposed to, at least in Safari)