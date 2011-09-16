Emanuel Sá

Kliq

Emanuel Sá
Emanuel Sá
  • Save
Kliq iphone coffee
Download color palette

This is the first concept of some we'll be doing for this app.

It allow us to setup meetings with our friends, pick location, send invites, etc..

__

(it's a non 3-D App Icon on Dribbble, sorry!)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2011
Emanuel Sá
Emanuel Sá

More by Emanuel Sá

View profile
    • Like