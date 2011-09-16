Seth Gerard

album art v2

Seth Gerard
Seth Gerard
  • Save
album art v2 mensch brush strokes topography
Download color palette

update! refining the design. more to come soon!

2cc6a51e7ec4bcccfa756ebfe5176446
Rebound of
album art draft
By Seth Gerard
View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2011
Seth Gerard
Seth Gerard

More by Seth Gerard

View profile
    • Like