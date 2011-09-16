Zach Lipson

A Sandy Silhouette

The header for the "Videos" page for Sandy Danto, a stand-up comic I'm designing a site for. I created a silhouette of his hairstyle and mustache which you can see here and is used throughout the design.

Posted on Sep 16, 2011
