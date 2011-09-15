Ryan Faubion

Machinedrum - Monochrome

Ryan Faubion
Ryan Faubion
  • Save
Machinedrum - Monochrome elektron machinedrum
Download color palette

looking customizing my MDUW to a pure monochrome theme.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Ryan Faubion
Ryan Faubion

More by Ryan Faubion

View profile
    • Like