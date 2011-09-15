Just the fact(s)

I'm working on cleaning up this little bit of UI for Google Search results. Sometimes you have a question that has a simple, factual answer. Maybe you want to know the [weather] in your area. Or maybe you want to know the [distance to helix nebula].

We felt like the design we have now doesn't quite have the simplicity of "Boom – here's the answer." So I'm rearranging things a bit and working on the typography and colors (while trying to make it seem like a natural part of the search results page).

This design also has the added benefit of looking better on mobile devices, which is where a feature like this can often shine.