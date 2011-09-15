👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
so, heres a quick illustration before I go for some tequila shots, some of you know and others don't but today at midnight 16th september we celebrate the independence day in México :D and we scream with all our energy = VIVA MEXICO CABRONES! and we drink as hell ...