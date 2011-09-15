Galen Gidman

bitify.me

Galen Gidman
Galen Gidman
  • Save
bitify.me bitify.me logo 8-bit
Download color palette

Logo idea I had for a domain I bought a while back. Not even sure what I'll do with this, just having fun playing with ideas.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Galen Gidman
Galen Gidman

More by Galen Gidman

View profile
    • Like