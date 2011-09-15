Ge

Sonywalkman Tps 2

Ge
Ge
  • Save
Sonywalkman Tps 2 icon walkman sony tps-l2
Download color palette

Sony walkman TPS-L2, feel the classical, just for commemorate. First of walkman series.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Ge
Ge

More by Ge

View profile
    • Like