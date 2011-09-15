Josh Wangrud

T-Shirt Mockin'

Josh Wangrud
Josh Wangrud
Hire Me
  • Save
T-Shirt Mockin' logo typography task and linus print
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Josh Wangrud
Josh Wangrud
Currently running an independent identity and design studio.
Hire Me

More by Josh Wangrud

View profile
    • Like