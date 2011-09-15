Saxon Fletcher

Signup Stage

Saxon Fletcher
Saxon Fletcher
  • Save
Signup Stage signup tags search modal ui
Download color palette

One stage of user signup. We are trying to make signup as straight forward as possible, so there was a decision to be made to include this step in the signup process, or delay it until later.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Saxon Fletcher
Saxon Fletcher

More by Saxon Fletcher

View profile
    • Like