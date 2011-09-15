Gert Jan Naber

Take Care [Deluxe]

drake take care album deluxe edition
I was listening to some tracks off of the new Drake album 'Take Care' and I was wondering what the deluxe edition would look like, so I booted Photoshop and I made something that looks expensive and really nice at the same time. I was going for a goldplated leather look.

Posted on Sep 15, 2011
