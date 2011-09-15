Dain Kennison

hover state

Dain Kennison
Dain Kennison
  • Save
hover state ux design 3d
Download color palette

because just fixing the rollover wasn't cool enough... http://mediatemple.net

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Dain Kennison
Dain Kennison
Designer/Developer since '96. CCO at La Visual, Inc.

More by Dain Kennison

View profile
    • Like