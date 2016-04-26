Forté: Connecting people through music.

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This is the tag for a new service design a colleague and I are in the midst of working on. Forté is a tool that connects people through music. It gives people a chance to meet others so they can play together, join/form bands, learn instruments, and more, eliminating the reliance on mere luck to find people with the same interests. More to come!