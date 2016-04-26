Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexandra Walker

Forté: Connecting people through music.

Forté: Connecting people through music. forté branding connecting service bold passion energy gradient music
This is the tag for a new service design a colleague and I are in the midst of working on. Forté is a tool that connects people through music. It gives people a chance to meet others so they can play together, join/form bands, learn instruments, and more, eliminating the reliance on mere luck to find people with the same interests. More to come!

Posted on Apr 26, 2016
multidisciplinary designer in sunny Los Angeles ✺
