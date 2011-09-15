PM Collective

No Shaving

PM Collective
PM Collective
  • Save
No Shaving shave mustache beard razor no
Download color palette

I haven't shaved in almost 8 weeks. It is getting pretty scary. Here is an icon that I want to put on a t-shirt. Any thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
PM Collective
PM Collective

More by PM Collective

View profile
    • Like