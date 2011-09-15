Jonathan Minns

Small Buttons - Portfolio Redesign

buttons slider image gallery icon bold orange grey texture
Some small icons to allow the user to click through a image slider showcasing my work. Took the idea of using my icon without the lettering as the shape which I think ties in well.

Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Indpendent Visual Designer from the North East.
